T.I. & The Haha Mafia Talk New Independent Film ‘Da ‘Partments’ on RSMS [WATCH]

T.I. & The Haha Mafia talk new movie ‘Da ‘Partments’ on RSMS!
This modern-day, sketch comedy is set in Atlanta and based on real-life events that anyone from any hood can relate to. It is an independent feature film, created by some of Atlanta’s heavy hitters such as T.I., DC Young Fly, Ronnie Jordan, and more.
Visit the official website to buy or rent Da ‘Partments today!
