Rickey Smiley Announces ‘The Return of Lil’ Darryl’ Live Comedy Special [LISTEN]

Rickey Smiley has officially announced the live taping of his brand new upcoming comedy special!

After 10 years since his last comedy special recording in Atlanta, Georgia, the comedian and radio personality is bringing his special to his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama. He recalls early memories of working on the Doug Banks Morning Show (which Biz Markie mixed) and writing jokes during his shift at a clothing store near the Lyric Theatre (where the show will take place).

‘Everything comes around full circle,” Rickey stated.

Catch one (or all) of the three shows between December 30th and December 31st. Tickets officially go on sale this Friday, but presale tickets are now available for purchase. You don’t want to miss ‘The Return of Lil’ Darryl’!

“You think the first Lil’ Darryl was funny…O-M-G…I should be put in jail for this. That’s how funny [it is],” he describes.

To grab your tickets before they sell out, head www.RickeySmiley.com and use code: SMILEY at checkout

