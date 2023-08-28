Savannah James Celebrates Her Birthday With Personal Message On Instagram

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Virgo season is here! And celebrities like Savannah James invite us to celebrate their special days with them. So, we’re celebrating Savannah with a round up of her fashion slays!

Today, Savannah enjoys her birthday by serving an all-black fashion look and sharing a relatable message for her 37th trip around the sun. The fashion icon, mother and wife to LeBron James took to the social media platform today to share a sophisticated birthday ensemble and message. The look encompasses the style and flair that Savannah, styled by Icon Tips, is known for.

In today’s post, she dons an off-the-shoulder top adorned with thin feathers, black cigarette-style pants, and simple black open toe pumps. Her hair is to the back and sleek with a middle part. Savannah’s jewelry is elegant and chic.

The message under the post is as fly as the outfit. Especially as Savannah is known for empowering women and cheering on others.

“I’m so proud of me!! Continuing to nurture myself mentally, spiritually, and physically. I love her!! Here’s to my 37th rotation around the sun!! 8.27 ,” the birthday girl captioned the post for her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

Savannah’s fans, friends and family flooded her post, cheering on the Virgo. “Happy Birthday to you, my gawgeous bestie!! Wishing you many more blessed rotations around the sun! We love you, Savvy! ” wrote one commenter. Insecure actress and comedian Yvonne Orji wrote, “You betta BE proud of YOUUU. So much to celebrate, mama.”

Introducing Savannah “Dress Like It’s Always My Birthday” James

Over the past few years, the birthday girl’s style has evolved. Savannah is a master at knowing how to dress her curves, rock a sophisticated monochromatic look and turn heads.

In honor of the VirGOAT’s birthday, we’ve compiled a list of Savannah’s top five fashion slays from Instagram. Here’s to wishing her more birthdays and fashion slays!

We are proud of you, too, Savannah! Happy Birthday!

1. March 2023 – Vanity Fair Afterparty

We start with a flawless look shared by Savannah’s husband, LeBron! Worn to the 2023 Vanity Fair Awards afterparty, this body-hugging, floor-length, white gown was everything. Fashion lovers are still talking about Savannah’s dramatic dress.

2. February 2022 – Suit Slay

There are only a few people who can rock a three-piece suit and look as sexy as Savannah James. This November 2022 look is one example of how the fashionista looks sexy, sophisticated and about her business.

3. July 2021 – Green With Envy

Two words: lime green! Savannah looked phenomenal in this stand-out, bold lime green strapless dress. Paired with a simple ponytail and matching strappy heels, the look turned heads immediately.

4. November 2022 – Denim on Denim

Savannah’s Canadian tuxedo look is a mainstay on every fashionista’s mood board. Between the hooded button down and wide leg jeans, we aren’t sure which aspect of the look we enjoy more.

5. July 2023 – Black and White

Savannah’s second outfit at the ESPY Awards combined modern suiting with the color-blocking trend. Her suit pieces were black and white, oversized and fun. Her shoes were platform and Jimmy Choo. The look was overall fly, stylish and showed off Savannah’s killer legs.

