Atlanta, Ga. — The mugshot of former President Trump has been released.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
It was taken Thursday night during the booking process at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. Trump was charged for his alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election.
This was the fourth criminal case brought against the ex-president this year.
He was released on a $200,000 bond.
The post Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.
Trump Goes to Fulton County Jail; Mugshot Taken was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Cassius Gems: At 57, Halle Berry Continues To Prove That Black Don’t Crack
-
Rickey Smiley's Birthday Beach Blowout Pool Party
-
NeNe Leakes Points at Deceased Ex-Husband For Boutique Lawsuit [LISTEN]
-
REPORT: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Quietly Welcome Second Child
-
Da Brat's Baby Boy Meets God Father Rickey Smiley [LISTEN]
-
These Celebrities Turned Up At Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ In ATL
-
Serena Williams and Alex Ohanian Welcome Baby No. 2!