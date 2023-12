Rihanna Is Reportedly Anxious About Raising Her Kids Alone As A$AP Rocky Heads To Trial

On Monday, a Los Angeles judge declared that there’s sufficient evidence for A$AP Rocky to face trial over allegations that he discharged a firearm at a former friend and collaborator near a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, expressed no surprise at the ruling, stating, “We expected to go to trial; we’ve been planning for trial all along. Rocky is going to be vindicated when all this is said and done, without question.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to an alleged source close to the couple, Heat Magazine reported there’s concern about the potential outcome: “If the worst happens, and they want to make an example of him, she’ll be raising her two kids alone. It’s a total nightmare and not something Rihanna ever thought she’d face.”

During a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, a former friend of A$AP Rocky testified that the rapper brandished a gun and fired at him during a meeting on a Hollywood street two years ago, an encounter he initially believed would conclude with them parting ways “like brothers.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar ruled after approximately a day and a half of testimony from two witnesses. Rocky, who displayed no visible reaction to the decision, maintains a not-guilty plea to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.