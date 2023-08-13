Kandi Burruss gave us glam over the weekend when she attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in Atlanta. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star definitely pulled out all the stops for Bey’s popular world tour and gave us fashion goals in the process!
Kandi Burruss Gives Us Glam At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Stop In Atlanta was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
