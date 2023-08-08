Beyoncé Teams Up With DSDT School In Detroit To Award Students $10,000 Scholarships

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé is giving students in Detroit, Michigan a once in a lifetime opportunity.

On July 25, a day before she stormed Detroit’s Ford Field for another amazing show along her Renaissance World Tour, the 32-time Grammy Award winner surprised fans when she announced her “transformative” scholarship collaboration with the Detroit School of Digital Technology (DSDT).

According to Blavity, the singer teamed up with DSDT through her BeyGOOD foundation to award 10 lucky students scholarships, an initiative she has dubbed the Renaissance Scholars program. Each valued at $10,000, will give a brilliant BIPOC student from the city the chance to learn about the technology and medical assistance industry, DSDT noted on their website.

The singer issued a statement about the exciting collaboration on the BeyGOOD Instagram page that read:

“We were delighted to spend the morning with the Detroit School for Digital Technology and announce that @dsdttech will receive $100K in RENAISSANCE Scholarship funds to support students with financial needs. Your commitment to education and elevating your students and communities inspires us.“

The foundation added, “To the RENAISSANCE superstars, we appreciate you taking time out of your busy tour schedules to share your journeys. Your presence was a gift!”

What is DSDT?

According to the school’s Instagram page, DSDT is a state-of-the-art educational institution, that specializes in technology and the creative arts.

Located in Southwest Detroit, the school offers students technical training that gives them the skills and experience they need to enter the competitive tech industry. Students can enroll in comprehensive courses that focus on full-stack development, digital marketing and business technology.

In a statement published on the BeyGOOD website, Beyoncé said she was committed to donating a whopping $1 million to support students and their educational needs through the Renaissance Scholars program. The mother of three is on a mission to bless a total of 10 colleges across the world, where 100 students will receive life-changing financial aid.

So far, the BeyGOOD foundation has awarded students at Prairie View A&M University in Texas, Jackson State University in Mississippi, Alabama State University, Grambling State University in Louisiana and the Institut Français de la Mode in France.

What is BeyGood?

Queen Bey’s Foundation focuses on providing economic equity to marginalized and under-resourced communities.

On Aug. 6, during her tour stop in Washington D.C., the pop diva hosted her Black Parade business networking mixer for 200 local entrepreneurs and small business owners. The BeyGOOD foundation awarded select participants cash grants and attendees were able to sit in on life-changing panel discussions.

In 2020, Beyoncé teamed up with the NAACP to provide 100 families facing evictions and foreclosures with $5,000 grants. The following year, the 41-year-old Houston native’s foundation helped to distribute water and 1,000 meals to residents during the Texas winter storm.

The post Beyoncé Teams Up With DSDT School In Detroit To Award Students $10,000 Scholarships appeared first on NewsOne.

