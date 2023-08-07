Listen Live
Entertainment News

The WallStreet Trapper On Investing, His Personal Money Rules and Learning Stocks

Making that real money takes education, dedication and discipline

Published on August 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout Graphics
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Wallstreet Trapper

Source: General / Radio One

Everybody wants to get paid, and while working a 9-5 can get you a check, there’s definitely other ways to add some extra cash to the old bank account. The Wall Street Trapper caught up with Good Morning H-Town for some straight talk about money. Rather than spending blindly, he broke down the three ways he views money that helps him keep his spending habits in check. Also, he gives some great stock advice for those who are just starting out or maybe have always wanted to invest, but never learned the game.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Check out the interview below.

The WallStreet Trapper On Investing, His Personal Money Rules and Learning Stocks  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

RELATED TAGS

Stocks wallstreet trapper

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close