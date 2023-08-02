Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Actor and rapper Common may have a new woman in his life.

He’s been linked to some of Hollywood’s most gorgeous women, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that his new potential rumored boo is Jennifer Hudson.

According to TMZ, the two have been together for months, so the paparazzi caught up with Hudson outside a Beverly Hills restaurant on Monday.

TMZ asked about the growing romance saying they make a cute couple, but Hudson thanked them for the compliment, so the pap kept the line of questioning going.

However, Hudson stays quiet about the dating talk but does say it would be dope for the two Chicago natives to work together musically.

“Rumors say a lot of things,” she says while shrugging. “But he’s a beautiful man; I will give you that. That’s for certain.”

The two were first spotted out together in February, dining out at Nobu in Malibu, igniting the rumors. Then they were seen going for a walk in Chicago in May.

Another beautiful woman Common’s been linked to is Tiffany Haddish.

Common says the relationship ended after the two quarantined together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once restrictions began to ease and work began picking up, it was more challenging for the two to find a balance.

“I think once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship,” he told Hollywood Unlocked. “I don’t think the love really dispersed. I just think it was just like, we weren’t feeding a relationship.”

Haddish sees the split differently, and despite it being the healthiest relationship she’s ever been in, she said he broke up with her over the phone, and it wasn’t mutual.

Salute: Common Called A “Beautiful Man” By Jennifer Hudson Amid Dating Rumors was originally published on cassiuslife.com