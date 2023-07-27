Dear Black Tony…Radio Workers Are Not on Strike! [LISTEN]

Clearly Black Tony has been following the news, but isn’t the best at putting the pieces together. Though Hollywood writers and actors have been on strike for several weeks now, he isn’t understanding that it doesn’t apply to him…
Dear Black Tony…radio workers are not a part of the strike. You need to come to work!
