Trans Vs. Cisgender Tirade: Jess Hilarious “Cancelled” For Defending Biological Women?

Some are calling for the cancellation of comedian Jess Hilarious for comments made during a heated internet debate over transphobia and womanhood.
The video was released in response trans television personality and LGBT activist TS Madison backing up a TikTok video about cis (biological) women “gatekeeping” menstrual cycles. The clip mentions that cisgender women don’t realize that they “don’t own womanhood and periods,” and that it is “transphobic” to think so.
Jess Hilarious went on a rant in defense of naturally born women. She emphasized that no one defends biological women, and that transgenders are delusional.
The heated exchange sparked internet-wide debates on the topic. While some believe the message delivery is the root of the debate becoming so heated, others strongly agree with one particular side of the argument.
