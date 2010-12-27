5 New Ways To Wear Your Hair During The Winter Season

When winter comes, people tend to become so careless, their hair and clothes get stuck in a rut. But you can break out of your everyday, ordinary hair ‘do with these 5 styles. See more at Glamour.

The Touchable Half-Up Curly ‘Do like Garcelle Beauvais

If you find your curly haircut springing up, down and all around, just pull the top portion back into a sleek half-up ‘do and we doubt you’ll ever have another bad hair day, lovelies!

The Glam Mini Cornrows like Joy Bryant

Instead of braiding cornrows all the way around, add a few subtle braids to the sides of your center part. Take a piece of hair about as wide as your index finger and braid from the top to halfway down. Secure with an invisible hair tie and spray all over with a shine-enhancing spray like Bumble & Bumble Shine Spray.

The Twisty Short-Hair Updo like Katerina Graham

Spray a styling product like Nexxus Root Extent on the roots of wet hair, blow-dry and curl all around using a 1-inch-barrel curling iron to help give hair a bit of swirl. After teasing the crown, take random 3-inch sections, swirl hair—like the shape of a cinnamon bun—and secure with bobby pins. The fringe should be gently teased, smoothed with your fingers and spritzed with shine-enhancing hairspray.

The Styled Pixie Haircut like Halle Berry

Add a dime-size amount of sculpting paste such as Shu Uemura Art of Hair Shape Paste’s to freshly shampooed hair to define the layers. Take a mini flatiron to give a few pieces a little bit of a bend. If halfway through the evening you notice your cute hair deflating, keep a mini bottle of alcohol-free hand sanitizer gel to dab on to reactivate your hair products.

The Mod French Braid like Eva Longoria

Tuck the tail of a French braid underneath to create this gorgeous updo. Start by making a thin rectangular section on the top of your head from hairline to crown and clip it away. Divide the rest of the hair to make a loose French braid, secure with a clear elastic and fold the tail under using bobby pins. Remove your clip, brush back and blast generously with hairspray.

