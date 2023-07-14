Rickey Smiley Unleashed: Lack of Parenting, Respect, and Principles [LISTEN]

What happened to respecting elders? What happened to the relationship between the older and younger generations? What happened to the family dynamics?
See: What’s Trending: What to do When Other People’s Kids Misbehave? [LISTEN]
Rickey Smiley unleashes some real talk about parenting (or lack there of), respect, and principles in today’s society.
See: [VIDEO] Parents FLIP OUT on Child For Spending 45k in Video Game Cafe
