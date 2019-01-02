Rickey Smiley Unleashed: “Your Attitude Determines Your Altitude”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rickey Smiley reflected on last year and how it was a hard year, but we made it through. The last two months seemed very tough for a lot of people because they lost family members, friends, jobs and so much more.

He mentioned that through the trials and tribulations God allowed us to see a new year. Rickey wants us all to know that everything in life isn’t perfect and these are all tests.

He also spoke about how there are times we think we’re alone, but God is right by our side and carrying us through. Rickey believes we should stay motivated and focus on the blessings that are going to come in 2019.

Rickey said, but, “Your attitude determines your altitude.”

He doesn’t want us to forget that as we climb to new levels there is a new devil. Get ready for what 2019 has in store for you!

