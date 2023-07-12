Contagious Virus Forces Morgan Freeman To Skip Media Tour

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

We’re glad to hear that Morgan Freeman is on the mend after a contagious virus forced him to skip a media tour, TMZ reports.

TMZ stated that the 86-year-old actor was forced to cancel a UK trip after he came down with a fever and according to his rep, doctors told him he was contagious.

The 86-year-old actor was scheduled to do a media tour to promote the new Taylor Sheridan show, “Special Ops: Lioness.”

Additionally, he was also supposed to appear with his costars on the BBC program, “The One Show”

However, reports stat that Morgan is doing fine now, and he’s no longer contagious.

