Tamika Scott Reacts to Black Tony Shooting His Shot [WATCH]

Black Tony is not letting up with his pursuit of Xscape singer and guest host Tamika Scott.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Subscribe to the @TheRSMS on YouTube for more of Black Tony, Kiki, Phat Tasha, and the entire gang!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Don’t Miss…
Black Tony Serenaded by Xscape’s Tamika Scott: ‘You Should’ve Came to Work’
Kiki and Fat Tasha Call in While Bathing at the Car Wash [LISTEN]
Hot Spot: Tamika Scott Tearfully Comments on Relationship with Sister LaTocha Scott [LISTEN]
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca "Judy" Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
KeKe Palmer Unbothered By Baby Daddy's Shady Comments [PHOTOS]
-
India.Arie’s Comments on Meg Thee Stallion & Janelle Monáe Raise Eyebrows
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Student Loan Debt Relief Rejected By SCOTUS, Twitter Says “It’s Above Us Now”
-
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Celebrate Their Anniversary In Style
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes