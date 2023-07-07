Bob Marley: One Love Biopic Releases In 2024 [WATCH TRAILER]

Get your popcorn ready to dive into the life and legacy of legendary Bob Marley in the 2024 biopic Bob Marley: One Love!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Marley was a Jamaican singer, musician, and songwriter. He was known not only for popularizing the genre of reggae worldwide, but as a socially-conscious activist and black rights advocate as well.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The documentary will unpack his humble beginnings and rise to fame, including the infamous attack on his family. Fans are confident that the movie will be an authentic portrayal of his story, as his son Ziggy (one of eleven children) served as co-producer of the film.
See: Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
“Nothing happens before it’s time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024,” Ziggy Marley wrote said in a social media statement.
Watch The Full Bob Marley: One Love Official Trailer
Paramount is set to release the film on January 12th.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Don’t Miss…
8 Intriguing Details Most Don’t Know About Bob Marley’s Life
Top 10 Most Politically Significant Bob Marley Songs
Ziggy Marley Shares The Memory Of His Father He Cherishes The Most [INTERVIEW]
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
India.Arie’s Comments on Meg Thee Stallion & Janelle Monáe Raise Eyebrows
-
KeKe Palmer Unbothered By Baby Daddy's Shady Comments [PHOTOS]
-
Student Loan Debt Relief Rejected By SCOTUS, Twitter Says “It’s Above Us Now”
-
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Celebrate Their Anniversary In Style
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Ex-Girlfriend May Be Arrested [LISTEN]