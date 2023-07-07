Bob Marley: One Love Biopic Releases In 2024 [WATCH TRAILER]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Get your popcorn ready to dive into the life and legacy of legendary Bob Marley in the 2024 biopic Bob Marley: One Love!

Marley was a Jamaican singer, musician, and songwriter. He was known not only for popularizing the genre of reggae worldwide, but as a socially-conscious activist and black rights advocate as well.

The documentary will unpack his humble beginnings and rise to fame, including the infamous attack on his family. Fans are confident that the movie will be an authentic portrayal of his story, as his son Ziggy (one of eleven children) served as co-producer of the film.

See: Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive

“Nothing happens before it’s time and now is the time for the story of our father Bob Marley to be represented in a biopic theatrical release coming in 2024,” Ziggy Marley wrote said in a social media statement.

Watch The Full Bob Marley: One Love Official Trailer

Paramount is set to release the film on January 12th.

