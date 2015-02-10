CLOSE
Ziggy Marley Shares The Memory Of His Father He Cherishes The Most [INTERVIEW]

Headkrack got the chance to catch up with Ziggy Marley on his father, Bob Marley‘s birthday. We know Bob Marley touched many people through his music, but they didn’t know Bob Marley the father. Ziggy recalls his childhood growing up, and shares the memory of his dad he cherishes the most. Listen to the audio player to find out what type of man Bob Marley really was, who Ziggy would want to play his father in a biopic, and more!

