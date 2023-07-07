Britney Spears Speaks Out About Being Slapped By Security Guard

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The e-world has been talking about the Las Vegas incident when pop star Britney Spears was reportedly slapped by a security guard…now, it’s Britney’s turn.

Britney Spears, 41, had just arrived to Catch (an Aria Hotel restaurant) with a group of three others. In an attempt to speak to NBA star Victor Wembanyama, her approach was met with a strike to the face by his bodyguard. The incident resulted in Spears filing a police report with the Las Vegas Police.

Victor has since spoke out defending his security, to which Britney responded in a text-based Instagram statement.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night… decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face,” Spears wrote.

19-year-old Victor Wembanyama plays center for the San Antonio Spurs. The 7 feet and 5 inch tall rookie was named the “NBA’s most hyped draft pick since Lebron James” by PEOPLE.

Spears said that an apology has yet to be issued.

