Is Meta’s ‘Threads’ App The New Twitter?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Meta’s newest ‘Twitter-like’ app, Threads, could be quite the competition for other text-based platforms. The highly anticipated app was set to release on Thursday, but surprised the world with an early launch Wednesday night.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Though sharing a similar format to its rival Twitter, bought by Tesla creator Elon Musk, a few specific features make it stand out from both a user and business perspective. Threads is integrated into Instagram (the most popular social app of 2022), meaning a more promising roll out than the average start-up in terms of reliability, maintenance, and community. Not only that…but it’s (so far) completely free!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After gaining an early sneak peak, Social Media Today reported that there are more Thread features to look forward to, according to Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri:

So soon, all users will have a threads.net username, that’ll be discoverable across other apps that are using ActivityPub, which includes social platforms like Mastodon. Which will theoretically facilitate greater freedom to utilize your own in-app info, and take your audience across to other conversations, in other apps and digital spaces.

Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the company has experienced some changes that were less than pleasing to the public. In addition to massive layoffs, he’s implemented a new subscription model for accounts to use the once-free features. Twitter users can now purchase access to longer tweets, ads, and the classic blue verification check mark for a monthly cost of $8, or yearly cost of $84.

See: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg: Who Would Win in a Cage Match?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As users rolled over from Instagram, celebrities and public figures made their Threads debut with humorous yet skeptical first posts. If you haven’t yet activated your profile, head to Instagram and type “ticket” in your search bar!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Related:

Mark Zuckerberg Confirms Twitter Blue Clone, Meta Verified, Elon Musk Would Be Proud

Elon Musk Now Says The For You Tab Will Only Feature Tweets From Twitter Blue Subscribers