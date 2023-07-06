KeKe Palmer Unbothered By Baby Daddy’s Shady Comments [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Keke “Meme Queen” Palmer remains unbothered, as always, even in the midst of her baby daddy’s negativity!

Darius Daulton, father of her newborn son, took to social media to comment on her attire at a recent Usher concert. While many initially assumed he was joking, he doubled down on the statement saying:

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer’s fans criticized Daulton for the hypocrisy, as he’s publicly supported Keke flaunting her post-baby curves in the past—before it involved Usher, that is.

She broke her silence with a long-awaited social media post. Though Keke made no comments about the situation, she raved about having a good time with her best fried, Nora, and “the king himself”.

Was her outfit inappropriate, or were his comments? Let us know what you think on social media!

