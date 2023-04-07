Keke Palmer Credits Her Son For Her New Curvaceous Body

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer gave us a glimpse of her postpartum body, and homegirl is serving curves! The Nope actress hopped on her Instagram to show off her hourglass shape and to thank her son for blessing her with it.

At first, it was the skin; now, it’s the body. Keke Palmer’s baby boy is showering his mother with all kinds of good attributes, and the multihyphenate star is basking in her glow-up. Never one to keep her life a secret, Palmer gave her Instagram followers a peek at her shapely body since giving birth to her son. The Big Boss star shared a video that showed her flaunting her new body while saying, “Last time I spoke to y’all, I was letting y’all know that my son cleared my skin up. Skin is still skinning. And now I’m about to let y’all know, that he gave me something else. Bu bu bu body down,” shouted Palmer.

In the video, Palmer donned a black, white, and red set that included a mini skirt and a cropped jacket, and her full boobs were on display in a black bustier top. The NAACP Image Award-winning actress recorded herself swinging her hips and admiring her shape. She captioned the video post with, “Hips? NEVER HAD EM’! Boobs? Never had em’! Booty? BARELY.” Her followers ate the video with fire emojis and heart eyes.

