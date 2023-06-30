Jonathan Majors’ Accuser Ex-Girlfriend May Be Arrested [LISTEN]

Oh, how the tables turn! Marvel star Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend and domestic violence accuser may be arrested.

Reports state that the NYPD now has evidence that points to her “drunk and hysterical” abusive episodes (opposite of what her allegations state), and have obtain investigation cards authorizing police to arrest her on suspicion of third-degree assault if she returns to the US.

33-year-old Grace Jabbari accused Jonathan Majors of domestically attack her in March, leading to his arrest.

Amid the success of Creed III and the uphill trajectory of his career, the allegations quickly stunted opportunities for him. He lost deals with Valentino, the U.S. Army, and was uninvited to the Met Gala. Throughout the case, however, the actors’ lawyers have remained unwavering in their pursuit to prove his innocence.

“Mr. Majors has been asking for justice as the victim here, and he deserves to have his assailant arrested and brought to court to face the charges against her,” said his defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry.

More to come as the story develops.

