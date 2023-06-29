Tyler Perry Secures Another Bag, Inks 4-Picture Deal With Amazon Studios

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Love or hate him, Tyler Perry keeps a lot of Black actors and actresses employed across many networks. Amazon Studios will be the latest platform where Perry will put his mighty pen to work.

Spotted on Deadline, Tyler Perry has inked a four-picture deal with Amazon Studios, and his first project will be Black, White & Blue.

According to the website, Perry wrote the film and will direct it. The movie will follow Fela Blackburn, whose life comes crashing down after her husband dies at the hands of a police officer. Fela decides to get to the bottom of her husband’s death, so she enlists the help of Marley Wells, a lawyer, and her husband, Tony Wells, a former cop turned private investigator, to seek out the truth by using their influence. As they uncover more of the truth, Fela quickly learns that her life is rooted in lies and betrayal.

Yup, it definitely sounds like something Tyler Perry wrote.

Deadline reports the cast will consist of Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries), Tyler Lepley (Harlem), Meagan Tandy (Batwoman), Josh Adeyeye (Ruthless), RonReaco Lee (First Wives Club), Jimi Stanton (Your Honor), Shannon LaNier (God’s Not Dead 3), and Nick Barrotta (The Oval).

Tyler Perry’s Other Deals

Perry already inked a deal with Netflix, and we have seen three films as a product of that union, Jazzman’s Blues, A Madea Homecoming, and A Fall From Grace. The latter drew 26 million viewers to Netflix in its first week, proving that Perry is still a hit-making machine.

He still has one more film on the way with the streamer, Six Triple Eight, which will follow the 6888th battalion, the only all-Black female troop in World War II.

Tyler Perry is also reportedly trying to purchase BET. We are still waiting to see how that power move plays out.

Photo: Penske Media / Getty

