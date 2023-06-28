Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Hollywood Walk of Fame’s selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has finally revealed who’s being honored with stars this year.

It includes some heavy-hitting creators like Dr. Dre, Chadwick Boseman and Michelle Yeoh.

People of color are heavily represented in this list of stars like host Mario Lopez, legendary actor Sheryl Lee Ralph, actor Kerry Washington, singers Brandy Norwood and Toni Braxton, and country music’s Darius Rucker.

Legendary New York City radio host and media personality Angie Martinez is also getting her star after dominating airwaves for over 20 years.

Also, Boseman isn’t the only one receiving a posthumous honor; singer Otis Redding has also been bestowed the honor.

Chair of the Walk of Fame, Ellen K, spoke on the list of stars, recognizing that though they all come from very different facets of the industry, they’re all very important to the entertainment world and its growth.

“The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” Ellen K said in a statement. “The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

The dates of the ceremonies have yet to be announced. However, the recipients have such busy schedules that they’re allowed two years to set up the date of their ceremony.

Chadwick Boseman, Dr. Dre & More To Be Honored By Hollywood Walk Of Fame In 2024 was originally published on cassiuslife.com