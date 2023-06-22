Rihanna Is One Sexy MILF In This Mesh Jean Paul Gaultier Maxi Dress On Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made headlines earlier this week when they stepped out dripping in Louis Vuitton, at Paris Fashion Week where they had a front-row view of Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut. And now, the fashion killas are in the news again for their epic date night attire. Rihanna was spotted supporting her hubby at his Spotify performance at Cannes Lions Festival. The couple was later spotted at the hot spot Neespo. Rihanna looked like a pregnant goddess wearing a sexy vintage Jean Paul Gaultier maxi dress and her body and bump on full display in a bikini underneath.

According to sources on the scene, A$AP fueled marriage rumors when he dedicate his performance to his beautiful wife, saying “my beautiful wife in the motherf**king building! I love her.”

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy in grand fashion at her 2023 Super Bowl performance. The duo then covered British Vogue holding hands on the beach with their firstborn in a cover shoot that broke the Internet.

“Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer,” Ri Ri revealed in the cover story interview. “I’m just sitting on the sidelines when they’re together. I’m literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father… Their connection is undeniable.”

Rihanna has revolutionized maternity fashion in only the way she can. Long gone are the days of hiding your bump, Ri Ri keeps hergrowing belly on display and we live for it!

