HB Style Roundup: See The Unforgettable Celebrity Fashion Moments We Caught This Weekend

This weekend was jam-packed for many of our favorite A-listers and “it girls.” While celebrating their mothers (or mother figures in their lives), several celebs also served up a few luscious looks. Among them were Karrueche Tran, Cynthia Erivo, Regina King, Yung Miami, Porsha Williams, and more.
Black Hollywood was ‘outside outside,’ from industry events and movie premieres to private dinners and galas. Picture after picture, we were gagging over fly fits and unforgettable style.
Gold House’s Gold Gala, held in Los Angeles on May 11, was one event where starlets shined and slayed. Over 600 guests attended the gala, which honored Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders who have significantly impacted culture and society.
Karrueche Tran celebrates her Vietnamese heritage in a dramatic red monochromatic moment.
Claws actress and fashionista Karrueche Tran shut down the gala’s red carpet, arriving in a bold monochromatic look we loved. Karrueche’s fit included an eye-catching satin gown from Thai Nguyen Atelier, a dramatic-sleeved tulle cape, and an adorable rhinestone-studded cat purse. The 35-year-old topped off her look with an oversized custom headpiece, meticulously chosen to reflect the vibrancy of her culture.
“I feel so honored to be able to represent my Vietnamese heritage on the red carpet ,” Karrueche shared with fans on Instagram.
Cameras also caught Cynthia Erivo on the Gold Gala’s red carpet. The Wicked star turned heads in a multi-fabric gown from Balmain’s Fall-Winter 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection.
Cynthia’s ensemble included a long-sleeve black velvet top that cascaded down to a printed white and green skirt. The top featured dramatic shoulder pads and gold studs, and her skirt had a side bow detail mimicking the sarong style.
See Cynthia’s look below.
HB Weekend Style Roundup: See the celebrity looks we loved from May 10-12.
Karrueche and Cynthia’s slays are just a few of the haute celebrity fashion moments from this weekend. Keep scrolling for a quick rundown of other looks we’re still buzzing about.
1. Regina King is fabulous in fringe.
Regina King also attended the Gold Gala as one of the night’s most fashionable presenters. For the event, she wore a light pink elevated shirt dress with a dramatic waist belt and fringe details. Regina’s look was styled by Wayman and Micah.
2. Jennifer Hudson’s metallic moment.Source:Getty
Jennifer Hudson shined at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on May 11. She wore a silver metallic jumpsuit with a tube top, peplum waist, and wide legs.
3. Marsai Martin sparkles at the Strength of A Woman Fest.
Marsai Martin was one of several stars featured this weekend at Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival. Taking the stage, the actress wore a black turtleneck and sequin wide-leg pants.
4. Idia Aisien slays the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.
Idia Aisien shut down the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards red carpet in a coral dress by Emagine by Bukola. The “perfect blend of sweet and sassy” the actress’ over-the-top ruched gown and futuristic duster left many speechless.
5. Yung Miami is rocker chic at GLAAD.Source:Getty
Yung Miami also attended GLAAD’s star-studded honors event. The rapper wore a black dress with chain detailing and bombshell blonde hair.
6. Porsha Williams is picture perfect in pink.Source:Getty
Porsha Williams attended the 2024 Soul Picnic on May 11, looking picture-perfect. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star served body-ody-ody in a pink, red and white sundress.
7. JT is bright and bold in lime green.
JT loves to give the girlies and look, and this weekend was no different. Stunting on the ‘Gram on May 12, the rapper slays in a bold lime green two-piece ruched Diesel set.