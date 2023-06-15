[VIDEO] Your Teaser For Juvenile’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Has Arrived

It’s been 25 years since Juvenile dropped “Back That Ass Up,” a club anthem that still rings off to this day. So what better time than now for Juvie The Great to make a visit to NPR’s Tiny Desk series, which offers music fans a melodic mashup of hits from some of the culture’s most iconic performers.
Tiny Desk has been on one hell of a run lately: With acts like BabyFace, T-Pain and Usher helping to thrust the online concert before the eyes of new fans, it’s only right that one of Cash Money’s best receives his time to shine.
While the official date for Juvie’s set, which will also guest star production wizard Mannie Fresh, has yet to be released, a teaser featuring Juvie and Mannie landed online today. Check it out below.
