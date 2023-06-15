Music publishers filed a massive multi-million dollar lawsuit against social media platform Twitter on Wednesday (June 14).
CNN Business reports that publishers seek more than $250 million in damages. They claim the platform “breeds massive copyright infringement that harms music creators.”
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The lawsuit claims that Twitter has allowed users to share copyrighted songs without a license for years. It also claims that Twitter’s misconduct has intensified since Elon Musk bought the company last fall and slashed staff.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The complaint cites over 1,700 songs whose copyright has allegedly been infringed, including Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The National Music Publishers’ Association claims that Twitter’s permissiveness around users sharing music, along with its promotion of tweets with copyrighted music, helped fuel Twitter’s growth.
“The availability of videos with music, including copies of Publishers’ musical compositions, furthers Twitter’s financial interests both because it drives user engagement, and thus advertising revenue, and because Twitter does not pay fees to license musical compositions,” the complaint said. “Providing free, unlicensed music gives the Twitter platform an unfair advantage over competing platforms, such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and others.”
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
The music publishers said that Twitter’s competitors are paying all licensing fees for the ability to use copyrighted music.
At press time, Twitter didn’t respond to comment.
Twitter Sued For $250M For Alleged Music Copyright Infringement was originally published on foxync.com
-
[UPDATE] John Amos Denies Daughter’s Claims of Elder Abuse
-
Additional Details Emerge Regarding ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Congrats On The Sex: Zion Williamson Shares He’s About To Be A Dad, Moriah Mills Enters The Chat
-
Eat It Up: Slutty Vegan’s CEO & Founder Pinky Cole Ties The Knot With Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes In Atlanta [Gallery]
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Twitter Shuts Down Wild Rumor That Jamie Foxx’s Health Scare Was Caused By COVID-19 Vaccine
-
Home Depot Hottie Has Black Men Losing Their Minds
-
Azealia Banks Takes Disgusting Swipe At DC Young Fly After Death Of Ms. Jacky Oh