Miles College President Bobbie Knight on the Importance of HBCUs [LISTEN]

Miles College’s 15th President, Dr. Bobbie Knight joins the show to discuss the importance of HBCUs and the star qualities of the institution.

“HBCU’s are economic engines and they provide millions of dollars in economic impact in their cities and surrounding communities. In our case in particular, Miles College is the largest single employer in the city of Fairfield,” she said.

Bobbie Knight is the “first woman to serve at the helm of Miles College” and a Birmingham native. Her prior career with Alabama Power Company spanned 37 years. Her tenure at the company included several executive and leadership positions, such as Vice President of the Birmingham Division, Vice President of Public Relations, and General Manager of Supply Chain. President Knight explains that one factor that sets Miles College its president loves the students and is dedicated to providing them with exemplary education, exposure, and experiences.

Miles college is a HBCU students are often first generation college students who change the trajectory for themselves and their family. Notable alumni include Alabama’s first black federal judge, Judge Clemon, Dell Thorton (the youngest McDonalds franchisee), and Dream Center Church of Atlanta Pastor William Murphy.

