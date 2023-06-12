On This Day in Hip Hop, MC Breed was Born!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

MC Breed, was a highly influential rapper who emerged from the hip-hop scene of Flint, Michigan, in the late 1980s. Breed’s career began with his 1991 debut album, “MC Breed & DFC,” which featured the hit single “Ain’t No Future in Yo’ Frontin’.” The song became a hit, peaking at number 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 and introducing Breed to a wider audience. His unique blend of energetic delivery, catchy hooks, and unique lyricism stuck with fans, earning him recognition as a big name in Midwest hip-hop.

Breed collaborated with several renowned artists throughout his career. He worked with iconic acts such as 2Pac, Too Short, and Warren G, among others, contributing to their projects and expanding his reach within the rap community. Breed’s collaborations showcased his ability to adapt to various styles and further solidified his reputation as a talented rapper.

Beyond music, MC Breed was also admired for his authenticity and genuine character. He maintained a down-to-earth personality, connecting with fans on a personal level. His music often reflected his experiences and offered a glimpse into his life, resonating with listeners who appreciated his honesty and relatability.

Tragically, MC Breed’s life was cut short when he passed away on November 22, 2008, at the age of 37 due to kidney failure. However, his legacy lives on through his contributions to hip-hop culture. MC Breed’s impact on the genre and his influence on artists cannot be understated. He will always be remembered as a talented rapper and a key figure in shaping the Midwest hip-hop sound.

