DeVonta Smith and his partner Mya Danielle have announced they’re expecting!
The couple took to Instagram on a collaborated post, posing in style. “To our unborn you were made with so much love. We’re so thankful God blessed us to be your parents.” the couple captioned on Instagram. “You have so much love for you already it’s indescribable. We know the journey will not be easy but it’ll be an amazing story to tell. Mommie and DaDa cannot wait to meet you. See you soon baby girl”
The Eagles Wide Receiver knows he has plenty of supports from his friends, family around the NFL.
“Unc can’t wait to meet you and yes im making myself the uncle ” commented Eagles Wide Receiver A.J. Brown.
“Congrats… I’m trying to be the God daddy!!” commented Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay.
The couple did not announce when they are expecting but the ‘see you soon’ in the caption might be all we need to infer as Mya looks just about ready to deliver!
DeVonta Smith Prepares for Newborn Baby in Style! [PHOTOS] was originally published on rnbphilly.com
