See Moments From The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Live Broadcast At The 83rd Omega Psi Phi Grand Conclave in Charlotte, NC [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley set it owt at the 83rd Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated, Grand Conclave in Charlotte, North Carolina.  Members from all of the Divine Nine organizations came out to support the morning show and fellowship with the good bruhz.  Attorney Ben Crump and NAACP President Derek Johnson, who are also members of the organization also joined the show to discuss civil rights matters.

Check out some of the fun moments and of course, Rickey Smiley strolling with his frat brothers in celebration of their 2022 Grand Conclave.

 

