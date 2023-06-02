Common Plastic Surgery Complications and Errors with Dr. Nicholas Jones [AUDIO]

Plastic surgery has become increasingly popular in recent years, with more and more people seeking to enhance their appearance and boost their self-confidence. With the tragic passing of Ms. Jacky Oh this past Wednesday, conversations around the dangers of plastic surgery are resurfacing everywhere. While many successful procedures take place every day, it’s important to acknowledge that plastic surgery, like any medical procedure, carries certain risks.

Joining us from his Atlanta office is plastic surgeon Dr. Nicholas Jones. He explains various plastic surgeries (including mommy makeovers) the common mishaps that can occur, shedding light on the importance of thorough research and informed decision-making.

Here are some potential risks of cosmetic surgeries:

Complications can occur when the correct preoperative precautions aren’t taken. Make sure to inform your doctor of underlying medical conditions, and mention any complications with previous surgeries so that they can best determine how to customize your procedure and keep you safe.

Anesthesia related issues are also common. Certain medications used during surgeries can cause an immediate drop in your blood pressure, which can lead to heart attacks or other complications.

Pulmonary embolism, a sudden blockage in your pulmonary arteries, is another factor to be aware of. Because these vessels send blood to your lungs, it can be deadly if the procedure is performed improperly.

By understanding these common mishaps, individuals can make informed decisions and take steps to minimize risks when considering plastic surgery.

