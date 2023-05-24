Legendary singer and entertainer Tina Turner has passed away. She was 83.
Turner reportedly passed at her home in Switzerland following a long battle with an illness.
Known as the Queen of Rock’n Roll, Turner was born in Brownsville, Tennessee.
In a statement from Bernard Doherty, her spokesperson, she said, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Ja Morant Suspended After Appearing To Flash Gun on Instagram Live Again, Twitter Roasts Him [WATCH]
-
NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony Announces Retirement
-
Da Brat and Judy Address Backlash from "Jiminy Cricket" Comment [WATCH]
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Porn Site Gives Angel Reese ‘Generous Offer’ After ‘Sports Illustrated’ Bikini Photos Go Viral
-
He’s Back! Jamie Foxx Announces Return To TV With New Show
-
NCAA Champ Angel Reese Strips Down For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Twitter Hypes Her Up