Rickey Smiley’s DM: I’m Growing Feelings For My Engaged Supervisor

The cast dives into Rickey Smiley’s DMs (direct messages) to answer a listener’s question about an inappropriate “romance” in the workplace.
After seeming to fall for her engaged supervisor, she is stuck at a crossroad. Unsure if the feeling is mutual, she writes in asking for input on whether to pursue her feelings or let it go completely. The cast unanimously advices her on next steps but, of course, had to sprinkle in some comedy!
