After an altercation with a customer on Saturday night in Keene, a restaurant employee was fatally shot, resulting to the arrest of a 12-year-old and a 20-year-old who are both being held on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Flowers and a cross were placed on the outside of the Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Keene, that is located on Old Betsy Road, NBC 5 reports. Matthew Davis, a 32-year-old employee and father, was shot and died while on the job Saturday night. This memorial to Matthew Davis is developing as more and more people pay their respects.

A statement released by the Keene Police Department indicates that the incident took at around 9:40 p.m. Keene’s Police Chief James Kidd stated that Angel Gomez, 20, went to the Sonic restaurant with several other people and was behaving in a “disorderly” manner in the parking lot when Davis challenged him for urinating in the parking lot. Gomez was with the group when Davis confronted him.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation, at which point, according to Kidd, a 12-year-old boy who was riding in Gomez’s car pulled out an assault rifle and fired six shots at Davis.

Davis was struck numerous times and was transported to a hospital close by by an air ambulance, but he was unable to make it through the incident alive.

A 12-Year-Old Boy Is Accused of Murdering a Sonic Worker was originally published on thebeatdfw.com