Gary’s Tea: Gabrielle Union-Wade Pays Half the Bills? [WATCH]

Some are giving the Wades the side-eye after Gabrielle Union-Wade admits to splitting the bills evenly with her husband.
In an interview on Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, she was asked what point of her career did she finally feel secure. The actress explains that she still suffers from a “scarcity mindset”, especially having so many financial responsibilities.
“In this household, we split everything fifty-fifty,” she tells the show.
Gabrielle’s husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, has a net worth of $200 million dollars. It’s been reported that a major portion of his wealth came through endorsements and investments.
