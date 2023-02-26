Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give A Heartfelt Tribute To Daughter Zaya During NAACP Image Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

All eyes were on Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade last night when they accepted the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards. Upon receiving the honor, the couple acknowledged that the rights for Black and LGBTQ people “continues to be rough,” while using the opportunity to champion their daughter Zaya Wade one day after a Los Angeles judge legally granted her name change to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade and gender assignment to female.

During the heartfelt speech, Dwyane Wade looked directly into the camera and spoke to his daughter, saying, “Zaya, as your father, all I’ve wanted to do is get it right. I’ve sat back and watched how gracefully you’ve taken on the public scrutiny.”

The 41 year old father then continued, “And even though it’s not easy, I watched you walk out of that house every morning as yourself. I admire how you’ve handled ignorance in our world. I admire it that you face every day. To say that your village is proud of you is an understatement.”

He concluded the heartfelt speech by adding, “As your father, my job isn’t to create a version of myself or direct your future. My role is to be a facilitator to your hopes, your wishes, your dreams. Zaya, you’ve made me a better human by just simply being who you were born to be, our baby girl Zaya Wade. So baby, thank you for showing the world what courage looks like. I’m proud that I was chosen to stand in place as your father. And thank you so much to the NAACP for this incredible honor.”

Gab, who stood by her husband on stage, then took the mic and praised the NAACP for persevering “over a century of relentless challenge, pain, triumph, and change.” She continued by saying, “we honestly don’t approach this work as activists or leaders as much as we do this as parents. Parents who love our children, and will do whatever the hell we can to keep them seen and secure and safe.”

The couple’s acceptance speech was met with smiles and a big applause from the live audience as well as online support from viewers watching who praised the couple for their public devotion to their daughter, Zaya.

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give A Heartfelt Tribute To Daughter Zaya During NAACP Image Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com