Lil Wayne Announces Welcome To Tha Carter Tour Livestream

Lil Wayne is currently on his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour and the early returns from fans is that the New Orleans star is in top form. Tunechi will exclusively livestream the final Los Angeles stop and fans will have the opportunity to catch the show live, via a pair of rebroadcasts the following day, or on demand.

Hip-Hop Wired just witnessed Lil Wayne at Something In The Water over the weekend and Young Tune sounded invigorated on stage despite the chilly conditions in Virginia Beach, Va.

The upcoming livestream, produced by Driift, will air on May 13 at 9 PM PDT/12 AM EDT and will be rebroadcast on Sunday, May 14 at 8 PM BST/9 PM CEST/3 PM EDT and 8 PM AEST. The event will also be available on-demand starting Sunday, May 14 at 5 PM EDT through Tuesday, May 16 at 5 PM EDT.

Tickets will give fans access to not only the livestream but the rebroadcasts and the on-demand option.

After rocking The Wiltern in Los Angeles for the event, Lil Wayne will take his talents to our neighbors in the north for a show in Canada that doesn’t seem connected to this current tour.

To purchase tickets for the livestream event, click here.

