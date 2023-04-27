Facebook Gives Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk the Boot

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk digital tell-all talk show has been canceled by Meta after five seasons.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The viral series featured Jada, her daughter Willow, and her mother Adrienne. The show’s topics seemed to have no limits as the ladies and guests tackled a wide variety of controversial subjects. Amongst some of the most viral show moments were discussing “entanglements” with August Alsina and drug abuse with Demi Moore.

See: Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Side Piece

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This was the last standing show on the lineup of Facebook Watch Originals.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has cut this show (and others) due to mass budget cuts. Over the last six months, the company’s layoffs have reportedly affected over 21,000 people.

Though no new distributers have been officially announced, it has been reported that Westbrook Studios—the show’s production company—is looking for a new home for the series.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

Jada Pinkett Smith Explores The Lives Of Prominent African Queens Like ‘Queen Cleopatra’ In New Netflix Docuseries

Will Smith Is Finally Making Jokes About Slapping Chris Rock, Twitter Salutes

‘A Different World’ Cast Reunites On A Rare ‘Red Table Talk’ Special After 35 Years