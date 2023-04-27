Facebook Gives Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk the Boot

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The viral series featured Jada, her daughter Willow, and her mother Adrienne. The show’s topics seemed to have no limits as the ladies and guests tackled a wide variety of controversial subjects. Amongst some of the most viral show moments were discussing “entanglements” with August Alsina and drug abuse with Demi Moore.
This was the last standing show on the lineup of Facebook Watch Originals.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has cut this show (and others) due to mass budget cuts. Over the last six months, the company’s layoffs have reportedly affected over 21,000 people.
Though no new distributers have been officially announced, it has been reported that Westbrook Studios—the show’s production company—is looking for a new home for the series.
