Black Tony Harassed His Way Into A Restraining Order

Black Tony has officially harassed his way into a restraining order. After a failed attempt to drive to Memphis to profess his love for Glorilla, the admiration turned to stalking.
With the police on his back, he says he’s scared to even leave the house—hence, he can’t make it to work.
