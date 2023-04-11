Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The 25-year-old shooter who killed four people at a bank in downtown Lousiville was from Floyd County, Indiana. He attended Floyd Center High School in Floyd Knobs. Connor Sturgeon is now dead after unleashing an attack at his workplace injuring two officers and killing four people. Police stated that there were a total of nine people injured.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Investigators believe that Connor was recently told he was losing his job at the bank. The victims included Juliana Farmer, 45; Joshua Barrick, 40; James Tutt, 64; Tommy Elliott, 63; and Deana Eckert, 57.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Louisville Mass Shooter Was From Indiana was originally published on wtlcfm.com