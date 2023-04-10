Oh Baby!
Congrats are definitely in order for actress Keisha Knight Pulliam and her husband Brad James. Over the weekend, Keisha revealed that their second child, a boy, has arrived.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
RELATED: Halle Berry Bares All In Latest Instagram Photo: ‘I Do What I Wanna Do’
RELATED: Blac Chyna Shares Inspirational IG Post On Easter Sunday
What makes the baby news extra special is that Keisha made the announcement on April 9th, which happens to be her birthday.
“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… ,” Pulliam wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for the birthday wishes!! ”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The happy pappy can be seen overjoyed in the online clip.
“This is how grown people play doctor,” Bread joked as he lovingly asked his wife about her diet.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Congrats! Keisha Knight Pulliam Announces Her Baby Boy Is Here! was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Unexpected Interviews with LaTocha, Rocky, and Kandi Get Heated
-
Gary's Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will "Marvin Gaye" Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
WTF News: Woman Fatally Shoots Husband on Facebook livee
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for "Setting The Record Straight" [AUDIO]
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos]
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral
-
Andrew Wiggins’ Father’s ‘Serious Medical Situation’ Reportedly Led To His NBA Absence, Twitter Shows Love
-
Blac Chyna Defends Tamron Hall Amid ‘Messy’ Accusations: ‘She Understood The Assignment’