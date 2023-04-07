Arts & Entertainment

HBCU U-KNOW: Football Superstar James “Cannonball” Butler

Published on April 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout Graphics
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Rock T HBCU U Know

Source: R1 Digital / Rock T

On today’s HBCU U-Know, Rock T ends the week highlighting Edward Waters University’s—home of the purple, orange, and white tigers—James “Cannonball” Butler.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Butler played running back for Edward Waters’ football team during undergrad. His teammates would jokingly challenge people to try tackling him—hence the nickname Cannonball. After college, he took his talent to the league.

Related Stories

His eight season professional football career included teams like the Pittsburg Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, and St. Louis Cardinals. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1969. To this day, he is the school’s only alumnus to make it to the NFL.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

Edward Waters University is a private college located in Jacksonville, Florida.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

For more show clips like this, visit Youtube channel or head over to RickeySmileyMorningShow.com

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

HBCU U-Know: Captain Bobby Charles Wilks of Harris-Stowe State [LISTEN]

HBCU U-KNOW: Ernest Ladd of Grambling State University

Taraji P. Henson And Kate Spade Launch Mental Health Wellness Pods at HBCUs

RELATED TAGS

Edward waters HBCU

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Close