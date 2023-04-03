LSU Women’s Basketball Team Celebrates Record-Breaking NCAA Win

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Louisiana State University’s women’s basketball shows out at Sunday’s NCAA national championship game with monumental win against Iowa State University.

The entire tournament was a one for the books, but especially last night! The 2023 LSU women’s basketball team brings home the first ever national championship in the program’s history. Not only that, but the team set a new record for most points scored at a tournament, beating Iowa with 102-85 on the scoreboard.

Angel Reese, named 2023 Most Outstanding Player, trends along with “not classy” on Twitter. This backlash stems from her waving an invisible ring at opponent Caitlyn Clark (2023 Player of the Year) during the game, mimicking Clark’s own hand motions to other players throughout the tournament. In Angel’s defense, social media resurfaces clips of Clark’s same gestures and calls out the double standard.

Reese spoke out saying, “All year I was critiqued about who I was. I’m too hood, I’m too ghetto, y’all told me that all year…This was for the girls that look like me”.

Legendary Coach Kim Mulkey is no stranger to leading a team to success.Though this is only Mulkey’s second year at LSU, it is her fourth national title. This makes the superstar women’s coach the first to win national titles at multiple schools.

