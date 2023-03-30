Iconic artist and producer Missy Elliott will appear in the next episode of Cartoon Network’s critically-acclaimed hit series, “Craig of the Creek.” It looks the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee appears in a flashback with Craig’s “inspirational” mom. Check out a sneak peek inside.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Check out the following clip featuring Missy Elliott as Carla:
Work It! Missy Elliott Will Guest Star In Cartoon Network’s Hit Series ‘Craig of the Creek’ [Sneak Peek] was originally published on globalgrind.com
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
ATL Reacts to Cee-Lo Green Falling Off a Horse at Shawty Lo Party
-
‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
WTF News: Woman Fatally Shoots Husband on Facebook livee
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos]
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral