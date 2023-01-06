Put Some Respect On Missy Elliott’s Name With This List Of Hits

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Notable artist, songwriter and producer Missy Elliott is trending on Twitter today (Jan. 6) thanks to the Barbs. Nicki Minaj reached a new career milestone, beating out Missy for female rapper with the most years charting on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Since Missy is trending, we figured we’d celebrate with a list of some of her biggest hits inside.

On Jan. 4, Chart Data confirmed Nicki’s latest accomplishment with a tweet, which notates her well-deserved success. She has had a single on the charts for 14 consecutive years.

The Chart Data tweet reads: “Nicki Minaj becomes the female rapper with the most consecutive years charting a single on the Hot 100 (2010-2023), breaking a tie with Missy Elliott (1996*-2008).”

Nicki’s latest single “Super Freaky Girl” is what carried her to the top, rising above Missy. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and it is now at NO. 51, but has been charting for 20 weeks since its August 2022 release. The hit single lso made chart history after becoming the first female solo rap song to debut atop the Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill did it in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Following in the footsteps of Missy’s innovative and collaborative career, Minaj teamed up with Maluma and Myriam Fares to make the 2022 FIFA World Cup official Fan Festival anthem “Tukoh Taka.” The song also made history by being the first World Cup song featuring English, Spanish, and Arabic lyrics.

Nicki has proven herself to a be a household name and international superstar, but she doesn’t forget the artist who have paved the way. She acknowledged the VA rapper for being a female pioneer in hip hop music. After Nicki won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs, Missy congratulated her on the achievement. Nicki subsequently thanked her for kicking down the door.

“Mumbling & cackling,” Nicki commented. “Nah omg thank you, Missy. You kicked down this [door]. Nothing but Love & Respect for your iconic artistry. #VMAs #NickiVmas #VideoVanguard.”

Elliott won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2019 VMAs and became the first female rapper to do so.

Barbs are creating unnecessary drama between the two legendary talents, saying that Missy is jealous of Nicki’s success. Some fans seem to believe that Missy isn’t comparable to the Nicki and that her career “flopped.”

However, as we stated above, it is clear they both have love and respect for one another. Also, Missy has paved the way. Let’s put some respect on her name.

Check out a list of Missy Elliott’s greatest hits below:

