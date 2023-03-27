Front Page News: Flint Water Crisis Settlement Approved

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

9 years after the infamous tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan, city victims finally see justice.

This case makes history as the State of Michigan’s largest civil settlement. Last Tuesday, a judge finally stamped approval on the $625 million dollar settlement. In this process, defendants can submit claims if they meet certain criteria. Those who were diagnosed with legionnaires’ disease, or ingested water received from the plant for at least 21 days during a 30 day period are able to file.

According to Michigan.gov, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said, “This historic settlement cannot undo the unimaginable hardship and heartbreaking health effects these families and children in Flint have endured. This ruling provides families with much-needed compensation for the injuries they have suffered.”

Thousands are still suffering from the lasting effects of this ordeal. For more news, tune in to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show every weekday morning.

