Gary’s Tea: Nick Cannon Regrets Not Having Kids With His Ex

If there’s one thing Nick Cannon is known for, it’s having babies!

The multi-hyphenate actor, comedian, and host reveals one of his life regrets in a recent Shade Room interview. Despite his gang of 12 children with 6 different mothers, there is still one ex that he wishes he had the opportunity to have children with—

Christina Milian!

Christina Milian, 41, also holds several titles as an actress, singer, and songwriter. It is rumored that she and Nick Cannon began dating during their filming of the movie Love Don’t Cost a Thing in 2003. Milian has publicly admitted that things ended

between the duo due to Nick’s infidelity. She went on to marry her now husband, french singer, Matt Pokora.

